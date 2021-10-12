Mercato | Mercato – OM: Jorge Sampaoli got everyone to agree!

Foot – Mercato – OM

Posted on October 11, 2021 at 6:15 am by Th.B.

Arrived last February, Jorge Sampaoli managed to breathe his vision and his game into his players. An attractiveness that does not displease Didier Drogba, former scorer for OM, who ignited for the Sampaoli method.





Although his OM shows some weaknesses in recent weeks, not having won a match since the victory over the Stadium Rennes last September 19 (2-0) and remaining on two draws and two defeats in Ligue 1 and the Europa League, the method Jorge Sampaoli is greatly appreciated since the start of the season whether at theOM among players and managers or among observers. Former scorer of theOlympic Marseille where he ignited the hearts of supporters when only one season was left, Didier Drogba take his hat off to Sampaoli due to the attractiveness of the game advocated by the Argentinian coach of the‘OM.

For Drogba, OM is “beautiful to watch”