Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Mbappé dropped a huge bombshell on Benzema for his future!

Posted on October 12, 2021 at 9:15 a.m. by BC

Accomplices in the France team, Kylian Mbappé would have taken advantage of the last gathering of the Blues to indicate to Karim Benzema that he wanted to join Real Madrid, as soon as possible.





Between the PSG and Kylian Mbappé, the story could end very soon. The French striker has indeed confirmed a few days ago his intention to join the Real Madrid during the last summer transfer window, and while the capital club still hopes to extend it, Kylian Mbappé clearly hinted that this scenario was not relevant for the time being. An exit that has not escaped Florentino Perez, determined to get their hands on the Bondynois when the latter will be authorized to engage with another club, from January 1. The arrival of Kylian Mbappé on the side of Real Madrid in the summer of 2022 is therefore becoming clearer, although the main interested party would like to hasten his arrival in Spain.

Mbappé would have announced to Benzema his arrival in Madrid, but when?