Mercato | Mercato – Real Madrid: A talent of Ligue 1 panics Florentino Pérez and Europe!

Foot – Mercato – Real Madrid

Posted on October 12, 2021 at 4.30 p.m. by Th.B.

A key element in Niko Kovac’s midfield at AS Monaco, Aurélien Tchouaméni (21) has seen his odds climb this season and in particular thanks to his first selections for the French team. Real Madrid, Juventus and Chelsea are said to be ready to fight a battle for the Monaco midfielder.

Except Paul Pogba, Franck Kessie and Marcelo Brozovic who should be talked about in the coming weeks due to the expiration of their respective contracts next June, Aurelian Chouameni should also set the midfield market on fire. For his part, his contractual situation would not allow various clubs to follow in his footsteps since the 21-year-old French international is hired until June 2024 at theAS Monaco. His qualities and his room for improvement alone, would be enough to increase his rating on the sidelines of the next summer transfer window during which the Real Madrid could launch an offensive for the French international. At least that’s what Marca revealed in recent hours. This Tuesday, the Iberian daily revealed that the real Madrid, who would seek to find an understudy at Casemiro to eventually succeed him in the midfield merengue, would be particularly interested in the profile of Aurélien Tchouaméni although his compatriot Eduardo Camavinga landed in the last offseason. However, Real Madrid would not be the only ones to have interfered in the race to sign the nugget of theAS Monaco.





Juventus ready to try a daring blow!

This Tuesday, the Gazzetta dello Sport lingered on the file Aurelian Chouameni which would appear on the desks of the leaders of the Juventus. Although Weston Mckennie has been permanently transferred after a season on loan in the previous year from Schalke 04, the American international would not seem to bring complete satisfaction to the leaders of the Juventus. This would be the reason why the Old lady would be ready to propose a procedure for the exchange of players to theAS Monaco in which Mckennie would drop off his suitcases on Le Rocher and Aurelian Chouameni would go the other way to settle in Turin. However, according to information from The Gazzetta dello Sport , there would be nothing to report on the side of Monaco as for a potential interest of the leaders and the Monegasque technical staff as for the profile of the winger of the Juventus. the Real Madrid would therefore always have the initiative to Chouameni, but distrust on the side of West London and Chelsea…

Chelsea in ambush …