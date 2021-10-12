Mercato: Tchouamni, the new goal of Real! – Soccer

Excellent under the jersey of AS Monaco and the France team, Aurlien Tchouamni is promised a bright future in a big European club. After Juventus Turin and Chelsea, it’s Real Madrid’s turn to note his name on its shelves.

Tchouamni is excellent Monaco

Real Madrid closely followed the Nations League final between France and Spain (2-1) on Sunday evening. And not just to observe the performance of his national team or that of his star striker, who played in the opposite camp, Karim Benzema.

Indeed, the Spanish club also monitored the performance of French midfielder Aurlien Tchouamni (21). Holder alongside Paul Pogba in the midfield of the Blues on the lawn of San Siro, the player of AS Monaco flat out to the Merengue.

Real look for a replacement for Casemiro

Tchouamni, the goal of Real Madrid , Marca headline on Tuesday. According to the Spanish daily, the Casa Blanca targets the former Bordeaux to make him the replacement of Casemiro next season. The team coached by Carlo Ancelotti wants to recruit another powerful and valuable midfielder in the recovery to blow the Brazilian away.





In 2020-2021, Casemiro had played 46 games and 3,940 minutes (the longest playing time for a Real outfield player). With 9 matches already disputed on 10 cheeks by Real, its 2021-2022 financial year starts again on the same bases. The Madrid club is looking for a player of his profile to save him in the future and sees Tchouamni fulfilling this role. Before, perhaps, to ensure his succession.

Tchouamni’s rating on the rise

Excellent under the Monaco jersey for more than a year, the former Bordeaux player has taken a step forward this season by making his debut with the French team in September. Author of a good entry for his first against Bosnia (1-1), the native of Rouen was immediately successful in selection and attracted many boxes.

Under contract until 2024, Tchouamni is currently worth 35 million euros by Transfermarkt. But its price could go up. Because Real is not alone at the time. Juventus Turin and Chelsea are also targeting the Mongasque to strengthen their midfield. This promises a great battle next summer.

