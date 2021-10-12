Messi: the underside of an already legendary photo

We play the 62nd minute of Argentina – Uruguay (3-0), qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup, last Sunday in Buenos Aires and Lionel Messi after trying to infiltrate the opposing area, has just come out and he is about to shift De Paul to the right, with the outside of his left foot. For a moment, in the heart of this action which will lead to Argentina’s third goal, the PSG player finds himself chased by seven opponents who swoop towards him as if to prevent him from acting.

It is a snapshot taken by an AFP photographer which will give the scene its full scope. Even if only six Uruguayans appear in the frame, this photo which alone sums up all the powerlessness of the opponents of the six-fold Golden Ball to prevent it from shining, will quickly go around social networks and go viral.



On Tyc Sports, the channel that broadcast the match in Argentina, we even had fun finding the exact moment when Alejandro Pagni triggered his camera. The photographer himself became aware of the scope of his shot. On Instagram, he drew the parallel with another famous photo of Diego Maradona, taken by Steve Powell for Sports Illustrated, during the 1982 World Cup, in Spain, where the Argentine appeared, alone, against six Belgian defenders. .