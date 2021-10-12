Metroid Dread: a secret method discovered by players to beat a boss

Metroid Dread has been out for a few days and players have already found a secret way to defeat one of the bosses in the game very quickly. If you want to achieve this feat, this page will walk you through the entire process to achieve it.

Metroid Dread has finally been available on Nintendo Switch consoles for a few days. With its release, players and speedrunners from all over the world are busy to complete the game scenario then to look for ways to finish it as quickly as possible. This section of our complete Metroid Dread solution invites you to discover how it is possible to defeat one of the bosses of the game extremely quickly, thanks to a secret technique.

What is a sequence break?

How to sequence break Metroid Dread?

Obtain the grappling hook and the bombs

Defeat Kraid with the Secret Technique

During your adventure on planet ZDR, you will meet a rather particular boss: Kraid. This one is locked in a room filled with lava in Cataris.

Although already simple to beat by following the classic path of the game, players and speedruners of the game have unearthed a secret technique which will allow you to defeat in one hit in its second phase. This, to be executed, will ask you to “Sequence break” Metroid Dread.

the Sequence Break is a practice of get items or to accomplish actions in a different order of that intended by the designers of a game. The first video game for which this expression was used was Metroid Prime.

Let’s close the historical parenthesis and look again at Metroid Dread. In this game, you will be able to make a sequence break. And it is the latter that will allow you to defeat Kraid very easily.

During your adventure and as soon as you can reach the room marked on our image below, you will be able perform the sequence break who will follow.

Go two rooms to the right and break the hidden block which is on the ground to the right of it. Then break the red block to free access to a secret room that otherwise does not appear on your in-game mapincluding after finding the card terminal in that area.

In this long room, you will have to realize two complicated actions in order to reach the right side, which we detail in video (a written explanation can be found below):

Note: this internal video was made in endgame, however no improvements unlocked later in the game were used to achieve this sequence break.

For the first one, you will need slide under the first wall then jump to reach the wall at the top right of your position. From this wall do a wall jump to reach the central platform. If you fall in the lava, blocks are breakable on the left side of the room and will allow you to go up without dying.





Continue to the right to reach the place where the second action must be carried out. Slide then jump straight to reach the right edge and be able to pass this new obstacle. Be careful, no hidden block can save you here if you fall into the lava. So make sure you have saved before trying this sequence break.

Once on the other side, go through the door to find an elevator that will take you to Artaria. Follow the only possible path until you find grapple improvement. This is normally recovered much further in the logical sequence of events by Metroid Dread.

Return to Cataris via the elevator you just took. With your new equipment, you will be able to break a blue block that we have marked on our image below. Go then restore power to the area entering a room to the north-west

Now go northeast, smash the shield of the gate with a missile, behind you will find the “Bomb” improvement. This is what will allow you to conquer Kraid extremely easily.

Take it back Logical Flow of Metroid Dread Events, you will end up meeting Kraid. This boss fight normally takes place on three paintings. But you can defeat him in a single attack when you have reached the second.

After taking enough damage in its first phase, Kraid will break the ground and you will find yourself, lower, at the level of her belly.

Place yourself in a ball against the left wall and use your bombs in this place for reveal a hidden thruster. Enter it and place a new bomb to activate it. A cutscene will then start and you will be propelled into the central hole of the boss’s belly.

The end-of-fight cutscene will trigger eventually and you will have defeated Kraid in a few seconds.

You can find the whole fight carried out in less than 90 seconds thanks to this secret method in the CheetahBlades video below:

About Metroid Dread

