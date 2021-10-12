Michel-Edouard Leclerc fears “an inflationary disorder”

The president of the Leclerc group, on the other hand, believes that there will be no shortages of products on the shelves of supermarkets.

The rise in prices has been confirmed in recent weeks. In the field of energy, of course, but also in the market for raw materials, especially food. + 35% for wheat, + 10% for sugar, + 15% for paper packaging … For the moment, the impact on prices is moderate on the shelves of supermarkets, estimates Michel-Edouard Leclerc, interviewed Monday on LCI.

The chairman of the Leclerc group’s strategic committee points to the price of transport which “explodes in an inconsiderate manner”, citing an 85% increase in the price of containers. “We are offered crazy prices. A container that cost 3,000 euros has gone down to 17,000 euros. Besides the disruption effect, there is a huge inflationary effect which is incomprehensible. “





“The subject of the presidential election”

Even if “the recovery is here”, Michel-Edouard Leclerc is cautious: “Today, inflationary forces are at work. […], it should not be that [la reprise] be broken by an inflationary disorder such as we see in the United States ”.

However, the entrepreneur does not fear product shortages. “There have always been (shortages) on brands but there are so many brands. We will have the toys on the shelves in a month. We showed it during the war of the masks and the confinement, there are things that we can go and find. “For him, purchasing power will be” the subject of the presidential election “of 2022, it is” the central concern of the French “.