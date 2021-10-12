Monaco announces the end of wearing masks outdoors

For several weeks, faced with Covid-19, the health situation has improved in the Principality: in concrete terms, compared to the peak recorded in July, the incidence rate has been divided by more than five. In terms of hospital activity, the figures have been improving for several weeks. This is what pushed, this Monday at the end of the day, Prince Albert II decided to lighten the device with regard to the wearing of a mask in the Principality.

This decision follows proposals from the government, which discussed this with the National Council. As of Tuesday, wearing a mask is no longer compulsory in outdoor public spaces, except in situations of significant public presence. The following places are therefore concerned: Place du Palais between 11 am and 12:30 pm (changing of the guard); the esplanade of the Fontvieille shopping center; public transport access areas and in particular bus stops and service roads to the railway station; the Condamine and Monte-Carlo markets between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. In all enclosed spaces open to the public, the mask is also required.





As far as school is concerned, wearing a mask is no longer compulsory during physical education and sports classes for all students, both indoors and outdoors. For primary school students, it remains compulsory in class and the situation will be reassessed according to the evolution of the health situation. Taking into account the recent favorable opinion of the European Medicines Agency, the Prince’s government has also decided to open the third dose for Monegasques and residents aged 65 and over, as well as to healthcare professionals vaccinated for more than 6 years. month.

If the health evolution is encouraging, it should be taken with caution. But the government says that “it is necessary, however, to remain cautious and respectful of barrier gestures because the virus remains active as evidenced by the positive cases of Covid-19 revealed almost daily”.

The Princely Government therefore reiterates, once again, the importance of improving the vaccination rate. “A significant increase in the vaccination rate will make it possible to return to normal economic and social life,” he explains. He invites all people who have not been vaccinated to do so for himself and for others.