Monaco: Prince Albert’s opinion on the project

As the 10th anniversary of the arrival of owner Dmitry Rybolovlev approaches, which will take place in December, Prince Albert gave an update on the evolution of the ASM project, which is more focused on the trading of young players than on at its beginnings.

“It is a project noticeably different from what we had done in the past, it is the evolution of football but also the costs related to maintaining a team among the elite. (…) You always have to find compromises so that the management of a club like Monaco can be positive. I regret that we cannot keep certain players for several years. But this is, unfortunately, the evolution of professional football “, commented the sovereign on the airwaves of RMC.





Still holding 33.33% of the club’s shares, the manager believes that he is working in good harmony with the Russian shareholders: “It is a cordial understanding which, I hope, is constructive. This does not mean that it does not There were no mistakes. The club is moving in the right direction. We also hope that there will be results at the end. ” After a disappointing start to the season, ASM has moved up to 6th place in the Ligue 1 standings and is tied with PSV Eindhoven at the top of its group in the Europa League.

Read 10.124 times – by Romain Lantheaume on 10/12/2021 at 4:52 p.m.



