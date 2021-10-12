Monster Hunter Rise: new for crossplay and cross-save

Released at the end of March for Nintendo Switch, Monster Hunter Rise is also scheduled for PC for the month of January. Expected in an improved version, some features are missing.

While it has been around for a while, Monster Hunter Rise on PC recently unveiled some new information. Via a trailer published on Youtube, Capcom reported on the improvements made to this Steam edition. On the program, we can note the presence of a 4K resolution, an unlimited framerate or even support for HDR. Technical characteristics that can probably appeal to players already conquered by the title on Switch. But the transition may be complicated:

We’ve heard your requests for Cross-Save / Cross-Play for #MHRise & #Sunbreak, but unfortunately, after looking into it throughout the development process, we found we are unable to implement it this time. As always, we appreciate your continued feedback and support. – Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) October 11, 2021

We’ve heard your requests for cross-play and cross-save for Monster Hunter Rise and Sunbreak. Unfortunately, we realized that it was impossible to implement it this time around. As usual, thank you for your continued feedback and support.



Indeed, Capcom has confirmed the absence of cross-play and cross-save for Monster Hunter Rise and its expansion. It is therefore impossible for players to keep their progress between their Switch version and their PC version. In addition, it will therefore not be possible to play with players who have a different version of the title.

As a reminder, Monster Hunter Rise is already available on Nintendo Switch and is expected on PC on January 13 in an improved version. Sunbreak, the game’s first massive expansion, is targeting a release next summer.