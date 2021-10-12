Mysterious object emits radio waves from the center of the galaxy

Astronomers have discovered unusual radio signals originating from the center of the Milky Way. To date, no galactic radio emission model can explain the origin and nature of these waves, which appear and disappear non-periodically. According to the researchers, this could suggest a new class of stellar objects or atypical behavior of a known object type.

The point identified as the emitting source was named ASKAP J173608.2–321635, nicknamed “Andy’s object”, named after Ziteng Wang of the University of Sydney (Australia), who was the first of the team. research to discover this source of radio waves.

Wang and his colleagues spotted the shows six times in 2020 using the Australian Square Kilometer Array Pathfinder (ASKAP) radio telescope. They have since made further observations with the MeerKAT radio telescope in South Africa, which is more sensitive. Details were published today in the journal The Astrophysical Journal.

An unknown and mysterious object?

The researchers found that the object occasionally “activated” for a few weeks, but remained inactive most of the time. When it finally reactivated in February of this year, several months after the initial detection, they pointed at the latter some of the most powerful non-radio telescopes we have. Result: nothing, nothingness …

” We looked at every other possible wavelength, from infrared to x-rays to optics, and we didn’t see anything. So it doesn’t seem to correspond to a type of star that we understand Says David Kaplan of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, who was part of the research team.

The fact that it is not visible at other wavelengths has ruled out several possible explanations for this object, including normal stars and magnetars, which are neutron stars with strong magnetic fields.





Whatever the nature of Andy’s object, the polarization of the radio waves he emits indicates that he probably has a strong magnetic field. During eruptions, its brightness varied up to a factor of 100, and these eruptions faded extraordinarily quickly (sometimes in a single day). This suggests that the object is rather small in size.

However, no known astronomical object exhibits all of these characteristics. ” This is an interesting object that has foiled all our attempts to explain Kaplan says. ” It might turn out to be part of a known class of objects, just a bizarre example, but it will push the boundaries of how we think these classes behave. “.

Or a known object with atypical behavior?

” We tried to observe it with the more sensitive MeerKAT radio telescope in South Africa. As the signal was intermittent, we observed it for 15 minutes every few weeks, hoping to see it again. Says Professor Tara Murphy of the University of Sydney’s Institute of Astronomy. ” Luckily the signal returned, but we found that the source’s behavior was drastically different – the source was gone in a single day, whereas it had lasted for weeks in our previous ASKAP sightings. “. However, this new observation did not reveal much more about the secrets of this transient radio source.

” The information we have has some parallels with another emerging class of mysterious objects known as ‘galactic center radio transients’. (GCRT, for Galactic Center Radio Transients), including one nicknamed ‘cosmic burper’ Kaplan says. ” While our new object, ASKAP J173608.2-321635, shares some properties with GCRTs, there are differences as well. And we don’t really understand these sources anyway, so that adds to the mystery “.

Astronomers now plan to keep a close eye on the object, hoping to gain further clues as to its nature. ” Over the next decade, the Square Kilometer Array (SKA) transcontinental radio telescope will be commissioned. He will be able to make detailed sky maps every day Says Murphy. ” We believe the power of this telescope will help us solve mysteries like this latest discovery, but it will also open up vast swathes of the cosmos for exploration in the radio spectrum. “.

Source: The Astrophysical Journal