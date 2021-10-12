Mysterious radio signal detected in the center of the Milky Way

Space is far from having revealed all its secrets. Here is further proof. Scientists have detected unusual radio waves coming from the center of the Milky Way, the galaxy where planet Earth is located. The energy signal is unlike any phenomenon studied before. He could suggest a star object unknown to this day. Its brightness varies widely and the signal turns on and then turns off seemingly at random, said Ziteng Wang, lead author of this study in The Astrophysical Journal and a doctoral candidate at the School of Physics, University of Sydney.

“The strangest property of this new signal is that it has a very high polarization. This means that its light oscillates in only one direction, but that direction rotates over time.”, did he declare. The team behind the study thought it could be a pulsar – a neutron star, spinning very quickly and emitting electromagnetic radiation that periodically sweeps through space – or some type of star, which emits huge solar flares.