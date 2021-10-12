Mysterious radio signal detected in the center of the Milky Way

ASTRONOMY – Endowed with very unusual radio wave signatures, the source, located not far from the center of the Milky Way, does not correspond to any known object. The mystery remains about the origin of this radio signal.
Space is far from having revealed all its secrets. Here is further proof. Scientists have detected unusual radio waves coming from the center of the Milky Way, the galaxy where planet Earth is located. The energy signal is unlike any phenomenon studied before. He could suggest a star object unknown to this day. Its brightness varies widely and the signal turns on and then turns off seemingly at random, said Ziteng Wang, lead author of this study in The Astrophysical Journal and a doctoral candidate at the School of Physics, University of Sydney.
“The strangest property of this new signal is that it has a very high polarization. This means that its light oscillates in only one direction, but that direction rotates over time.”, did he declare. The team behind the study thought it could be a pulsar – a neutron star, spinning very quickly and emitting electromagnetic radiation that periodically sweeps through space – or some type of star, which emits huge solar flares.
A “unique” lens with “extraordinary” behavior
However, the signals from this radio wave source do not correspond to what is usually expected by astronomers for this type of star. “This object was unique in that it started out invisible, became shiny, faded and then reappeared. This behavior was extraordinary.”, said Tara Murphy, co-author of the study published in Tea Astrophysical Journal, professor at the Sydney Institute of Astronomy and the School of Physics at the University of Sydney. The fickle object was named “ASKAP J173608.2-321635”, with reference to its coordinates in the night sky.
Originally spotted during a survey of the sky, using Australia’s Square Kilometer Array Pathfinder radio telescope, the unknown source has been the subject of follow-up sightings by New South Wales and the South Radio Astronomical Observatory. African. “The behavior of the source was radically different. It disappeared in a single day, whereas it had lasted for weeks in our previous observations.”, added astronomer Tara Murphy. Other telescopes could be used in the future, including the Square Kilometer Array (SKA), the future largest telescope in the world, to help solve this mystery.
