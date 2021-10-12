NBA – Brooklyn Nets send message to Kyrie Irving: He won’t be able to play or train without a vaccine

Things are getting really bad for Kyrie Irving. Already prevented from playing in New York by his refusal to be vaccinated against the Covid and the decision of the town hall to prohibit access to the rooms to people in his situation, the leader of the Brooklyn Nets could always hope to play outside and above all to train full time with his franchise. This will not be the case. Sean Marks, the general manager of the Nets, spoke in a statement to explain that his organization could not accept a player to be there part-time. If Irving doesn’t get the shot, he won’t play the season.

“Given the evolution of the situation and after deliberation, we have decided that Kyrie Irving will not play or practice until he is eligible for full participation.“, writes Marks in his press release. Understand, it will be vaccine or nothing for a Kyrie Irving, accustomed in recent seasons to the against the current and to the surprising declarations.”Kyrie made a personal choice, and we respect her right, he continues. […] We are not going to allow a member of our team to participate part-time. It is important that we will continue to build our team chemistry“.

NBA

$ 45.8M for No.1: Top 10 Season Salary AN HOUR AGO

Kyrie Irving is therefore faced with a choice: give in to this pressure, because it is one, of the Nets and therefore join the team to reform the dream trio with Kevin Durant and James Harden and thus aim for the title or camp on his position and not play the season while not being paid since the Nets have no obligation to do so.

NBA The King still has challenges ahead: 5 records in LeBron’s sights AN HOUR AGO