NCIS: Mark Harmon (Gibbs) is leaving the show after 19 seasons! – News Series on TV

Star of the series since the very first episode aired in 2003, Mark Harmon bade farewell to “NCIS” last night in the United States on CBS after 19 seasons of loyal service. Find out how Gibbs left the show.

After 19 seasons and 418 episodes spent as Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, Mark Harmon finally said goodbye to NCIS last night in the United States, after months of speculation about his future in the crime series. hit, broadcast on M6 in France.

During the fourth episode of season 19, titled “Great Wide Open” and proposed this Monday, October 11 on CBS, Gibbs and McGee (Sean Murray) travel to Alaska to try to stop the serial killer they have been tracking down several episodes for now.

A mission that turns out to be the last for Gibbs, who informs McGee and Vance (Rocky Carroll) that he has decided to return his badge and make a fresh start here, far from Washington and the NCIS offices.

“I’m not going to go back, Tim”Gibbs tells McGee as they go fishing. “I’m not going home”. The boss of the team goes on to explain to his protege that he does not know exactly what he hopes to find in Alaska but that he feels a sense of appeasement which he has not known since the death of his first wife, Shannon, and daughter.

McGee then confesses to his mentor that he couldn’t have asked for a better leader to watch over him for the past eighteen years, and the two men end up hugging. Thus ending Gibbs’ story in NCIS. For the moment anyway.

The departure of Mark Harmon at the start of season 19 is not a big surprise since, last February, the Hollywood Reporter revealed that the 70-year-old comedian had expressed to the production his wish to leave the series after 18 years of good and loyal service.





CBS and CBS Studios then made it clear to him that the show would certainly be canceled at the end of Season 18 if he decided not to renew his contract, and Mark Harmon had ultimately agreed to return for a handful. episodes in season 19, in order to ensure the survival of the series for its collaborators.

Everything suggested that Gibbs was going to appear sporadically throughout season 19 of NCIS, but it is ultimately not, and Mark Harmon said his goodbyes after only four episodes.



In a press release relayed by DeadlineNCIS showrunner Steve Binder has made it known that Mark Harmon will continue to be a part of the NCIS family forever, leaving the door open for a possible return one day:

“As an executive producer and dear friend, Mark will continue to be an essential part of the design of the series. Our guiding principle has always been not to misrepresent our characters, and the truth has always guided the stories we tell. and the character trajectories. So when it comes to Gibbs’ future in the show, as fans have come to understand over the years, you never have to think that he’s done with him. “.

A return of Gibbs in NCIS thus remains possible, even if for the moment nothing indicates that Mark Harmon will reappear soon in the series. His departure coincides with the arrival of two new regular comedians in the cast: Katrina Law, introduced at the end of season 18, and Gary Cole, who joined the series two weeks ago and whose character seems to have for vocation replace Gibbs at the head of the team.

It remains to be seen what the future of NCIS will look like without Mark Harmon, following the departure last season of Emily Wickersham (Bishop), another iconic star of the series.