nearly half of the funding must be used to “decarbonize” the economy

Less, in total, than in the 100 billion stimulus plan presented in September 2020, but more in proportion, the ecological transition and its corollary, the “decarbonation” of the economy, would represent some 40% of the 30 billion in the France plan. 2030 (against 30% of the recovery plan), presented Tuesday, October 12 by Emmanuel Macron. The figure would even reach nearly 50%, announces the Elysee, if we include the planned spending for training. The measures mainly concern sectors of the economy that emit a large amount of greenhouse gases, the transformation of which is essential to achieve the objective of carbon neutrality by 2050.

“France 2030 projects us into the future, this plan prepares the France of tomorrow. By devoting a very large part to ecology, these investments aim to ensure that within ten years we will be ready to face the challenge of the century, explain to World the Minister of Ecological Transition, Barbara Pompili. That is to say that we bring out the innovations that will allow us to decarbonize our economy and increase our resilience, while strengthening our sovereignty in strategic sectors such as energy, metals, wood or alternatives to electricity. plastic. “





Several key sectors are targeted. Of the dozen billion euros devoted to this transition, the largest share, more than a quarter, will be devoted to mobility. The aeronautics sector, a major emitter of CO 2 , will see its moult encouraged with support for research and development to move towards low-carbon flights, with electric or hydrogen engines. The automotive sector, which has already received strong support with 8 billion euros in aid announced by Emmanuel Macron in May 2020, will continue to be supported. “With the European objective of stopping sales of thermal vehicles in 2035, this can be violent for our automotive sector, which is very focused on these vehicles. We must therefore speed up research and change ”, we explain to the Ministry of Ecological Transition. New, this plan would include aid to subcontractors of major manufacturers linked to the construction of heat engines and directly concerned by changes in engine modes.

Develop non-polluting hydrogen

Another important part of the France 2030 plan is the energy sector. Nearly 2 billion euros are earmarked for the development of hydrogen in its non-polluting form. For the time being, this energy vector still emits carbon dioxide, because it comes from fossil fuels. The idea would now be to install electrolysers capable of producing it rather with renewable energies, or nuclear.

