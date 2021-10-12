Need to tune a guitar? Here’s how Google can help!

Guitarists have the choice to tune their instrument, many tools are at their disposal. The smartphone is one of them, there are indeed many applications that allow you to easily tune a guitar. Google goes a step further!

Finding an app to tune a guitar can be like an obstacle course. Apps are scrambling in online stores and sometimes it’s hard to find an efficient tuner that just does what you need it for!

Good microphone needed

This is where Google comes in. By entering the keywords ” google tuner »In the search engine, the latter now presents a tuner with an extremely simple interface. All you have to do is grant permission to use the smartphone’s microphone, then start playing the guitar: you can follow the procedure with the help of a graph.





This online tuner will ask to play hard if the smartphone microphone is not powerful enough. This tool, available both in mobile version and on a desktop computer, is accessible anywhere in the world. Be careful, however, the microphone of a classic PC is often less powerful than on a mobile device.

This is not the first time that Google has offered a tuner. In fact, the Assistant can display one as soon as asked! But it was perhaps not natural to ask this question … Now a web browser will suffice. Note that this tuner works on both iOS and Android.