NEOVACS: ACQUISITION OF THE FORMER SERVIER LABORATORY SITE IN SURESNES

Paris, October 12, 2021 – 8 a.m. CET – Néovacs (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNEV) announces the acquisition of the former Servier laboratory building located in Suresnes (92).

As announced on September 6, 2021, as part of its multi-year investment program, Néovacs has decided to acquire a real estate site in order to bring together all of its teams as well as a business incubator working in the field of medical research (BioTech or MedTech). These companies are intended to receive financial and managerial support from Néovacs as part of its investment policy.

Property of the pharmaceutical group Servier, which will regroup, by 2023, all of its R&D activities based in France within its future Research and Development Institute located at the heart of the Paris-Saclay scientific and technological innovation cluster , the site totals 5,000 m2 of useful surface, including a functional study platform of 2,000 m2. This building, perfectly suited for scientific research and the scale up of biological compounds, will require minimal renovation work to accommodate Néovacs and other BioTech companies from 2022. Several companies have already expressed an interest in joining the site.

This acquisition represents a total investment, including transaction and development costs, in the order of € 8.9 million. The operation will be definitively finalized once the urban pre-emption right has been purged and, at the latest, on December 10, 2021.

Hugo BRUGIERE, CEO of Néovacs, declares: “ I am very proud to endow Neovacs today with a very high quality asset. It testifies to our long-term vision for the future of Néovacs and our desire to make the company a leading player in French innovation in the service of health. ”

ABOUT NEOVACS





Néovacs is a French biotechnology company, listed on Euronext Growth since 2010, specializing in therapeutic vaccines targeting the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its innovative technology called Kinoïde®, patented until 2038, induces a polyclonal immune response, applicable in several indications. Néovacs developed IFNα Kinoid for the treatment of lupus in a phase IIb clinical study. The main study has been completed, the full results have been presented to the 13th 2019 International Lupus Congress. The Company has also completed promising preclinical work with another therapeutic vaccine, IL-4 / IL-13 Kinoid, for the treatment of allergies. The ambition of this “Kinoid® approach” is to enable patients to better endure a lifelong treatment that would be more effective, well tolerated and very flexible in its administration. For more information : www.neovacs.fr

Jérôme FABREGUETTES-LEIB

Investor Relations

neovacs@actus.fr

01 53 67 36 78 Deborah SCHWARTZ

Financial Press Relations

dschwartz@actus.fr

01 53 67 36 35

This publication has the service “🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER”.

– SECURITY MASTER Key: ynByaJpsZGzGnnCfaZ1pmmeVa2Zil2jFl2GanJNtapiZm25pl2uUmZzKZnBimWhs

– To check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com. Regulated information:

Inside information:

– Issuer operations (acquisitions, disposals, etc.) Full and original press release in PDF format: https://www.actusnews.com/news/71436-nvcs_cp_suresnes_vdef.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive free company updates by email by subscribing to www.actusnews.com