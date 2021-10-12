New Ford Tourneo Connect: a rebadged Volkswagen Caddy

The “all-new” Ford Tourneo Connect isn’t all that new. It does indeed have an air of déjà vu, as it is a rebadged version of the Volkswagen Caddy. This is one of the first fruits of the partnership signed between the German and the American, who have pooled their projects for future utility vehicles.

As is often the case in the world of recreational vehicles, we therefore have almost twin models. The Ford is distinguished from the VW by its face, with a specific shield, grille and headlights. The rims are also new. The Tourneo Connect retains an Active version with an adventurous air, with raw plastic protections on the sills and around the wheels. Inside, the steering wheel makes the difference!







As was the case with the VW, the Tourneo takes a leap in time when it comes to presentation and technology. Right from the start, there’s an 8.25-inch touchscreen. The taller versions have a 10-inch screen. You can also have 10.25-inch digital instrumentation. The Ford is full of driving aids, with for example a niche aid that manages parallel and perpendicular maneuvers or an adaptive cruise control.





Like the Caddy, the Tourneo Connect is available in two lengths. Both are available in 5 or 7 places. By folding the rear seats, we obtain up to 2.6 m3 of loading volume for the classic version and 3.1 m3 for the long version. By folding the passenger seat, you can load objects 3 meters long.







Under the hood, there is a 1.5 EcoBoost petrol unit with 114 hp or 2.0 EcoBlue diesel with 102 and 122 hp. The 114 hp petrol and the 122 diesel are available in a 7-speed double-clutch transmission. The 122 hp diesel also offers all-wheel drive, a first for the Tourneo. The model will go on sale in early 2022.