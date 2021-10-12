New study casts doubt on deodorants containing aluminum salts

Deodorants containing aluminum salts are suspected of promoting breast cancer. According to a new study, these products act on our cells. Stefano Mandriota and André Pascal Sappino have exposed hamster cells (frequently used in toxicology) to aluminum salts in the laboratory. And they noticed that not only do these salts get into cells, they also cause chromosomal abnormalities, typical of those found in certain cancers.

Since the 1960s, however, these aluminum salts have been used in cosmetics to block sweat ducts, which will block perspiration and the odors that go with it. But for the two scientists, these ingredients also attack breast cells and promote tumors. A conclusion they already drew from their previous studies in 2012 and 2016, studies conducted in the laboratory, both on human cells and in mice.

But a question arises, can we compare these lab experiments to what happens in real life when we use deodorant? These two researchers believe that their work provides sufficient clue to ban the use of aluminum salts “as a precaution.” But they themselves admit it: to really establish a causal link. Indeed, it would actually be necessary to follow in a vast study and in the long term, users of deodorants with aluminum salts, on the one hand and consumers who do not use any on the other. would take years.

Opposite, the cosmetics industry continues to defend aluminum salts. Based on the results of the last European scientific assessment dating from 2019, which indicates that the salts contained in deodorants do not penetrate the skin or at a very low level, and deemed non-toxic.





At the same time, in response to consumer inquiries, aluminum-free deodorants have flourished on the shelves. But we must read the labels carefully warns Laurence Coiffard, pharmacy researcher at the University of Nantes. An alum stone deodorant for example contains “aluminum salts” (so it’s not a good alternative) and a product without aluminum salts, does not block sweat, you should know that. But for this researcher, a deodorant does not need to be anti-perspirant In view of the risk-benefit balance, she says, the best, on a daily basis, is to be content to simply mask the odors with a perfumed deodorant, and to use an antiperspirant based on aluminum salts only exceptionally for special occasions … or important appointments.