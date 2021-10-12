https://fr.sputniknews.com/20211012/une-nouvelle-maladie-transmise-par-des-tiques-inquiete-le-japon-1052100089.html

New tick-borne disease worries Japan

A new orthonairovirus-like virus, which causes high fever and liver dysfunction in humans, has been discovered by researchers … 12.10.2021, Sputnik France

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to rage around the world, Japanese researchers are looking at a new virus transmitted by ticks and the first of its type known to infect humans. In a study published in the journal Nature, its main author, Professor Keita Matsuno who works at the University of Hokkaido, explains that at least seven people have been infected since 2014. Analyzes have established that it is a new virus of the type orthonairovirus, which scientists later named Yezo. The Yezo virus causes high fever, liver dysfunction, and low blood platelets and white blood cells, the researchers say. They invite Japanese hospitals to test all patients with similar symptoms to investigate the spread of the virus before it mutates and becomes more dangerous. Call for vigilance Although the majority of confirmed cases have so far been identified not far from Hokkaido, it is quite likely that other Japanese cities are also affected by the disease and the actual number of cases could be much higher. For the moment, no deaths have been attributed to the new disease. The researchers point out that several animal species have antibodies to fight against the virus in question, which means that it has already existed for a long time. contamination, scientists recommend that the inhabitants of the archipelago be more vigilant during nature walks, and especially when approaching mountainous areas. So far, only animal contamination has been proven and no human-to-human contamination has been identified on the archipelago.

