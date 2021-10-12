new war with Barça, a Blue in the paws of Camavinga at Real Madrid?

Zapping Goal! Football club Top 10: the most loyal players in Ligue 1

MARCA: “Tchouaméni objective of Real Madrid”

Marca ensures that Aurélien Tchouaméni is a goal for Real Madrid in the transfer window after his convincing outings for the France team in the Nations League. The 21-year-old AS Monaco midfielder is considered Casemiro’s natural replacement and is estimated to be worth € 35m. Chelsea and Juventus Turin are also in the running.

AS: “In the race for the Ballon d’Or”

Karim Benzema is said to be Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski’s most serious contender in the Ballon d’Or race. At FC Barcelona, ​​the little Spanish podige and heir to Lionel Messi Ansu Fati should start against Valencia FC during the 9th day of La Liga (Sunday, 9 p.m.).

SPORT: “No more powder”

SPORT rubs its hands on the return of Fati and Sergio Aguëro in the ranks of FC Barcelona. We also learn that the same Fati and Pedri should extend over the course of the week. Joan Laporta even planned to announce the good news before Barça’s assembly this Sunday!

MUNDO DEPORTIVO: “Kessié in the viewfinder”

Mundo Deportivo confirms that Franck Kessié is in FC Barcelona’s sights in the transfer window. problem: the PSG seems to have a step ahead in a file which recalls Georginio Wijnaldum. Denis Zakaria would be an alternative for Barça in case of failure.





