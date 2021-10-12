New World, region transfer not possible? Amazon’s response disappoints gamers

While the transfer of characters was announced and immediately postponed, news that may anger European New World players has been revealed by Amazon Games Studios. But what exactly is it?

New World has a success as unexpected as it is eventful since its release on September 28. Endless queues, server problems and the arrival of bots, the first MMO developed by Amazon Game Studios certainly made its growing community react. Almost a week ago the developers announced wanting to set up a server transfer to limit the saturation of already full worlds.

Yesterday, we announced to you that the developers have decided to delay the implementation of this transfer, invoking tests “not up to our quality standards”. In the same press release, they also explain the procedure to follow to achieve this transfer, once the functionality has been added. However, a revelation has showered the hopes of many players.

Is it impossible to transfer characters between regions in New World?

During character transfer, players will keep their progress, inventory or even their purchased properties, knowing that they cannot have two characters on the same server. But that’s not the issue that is causing the ire of New World players right now. In a tweet, the official account of the game explained that it would be possible to transfer his character between different regions of the world.





Yes, you can move between regions if you want. – New World (@playnewworld) September 28, 2021

Alas, it seems that this is no longer the case today. In a official forum topic on the character transfer, Amazon Game Studios has disavowed the initial information given, calling it “incorrect”. The studio then explained that transfers will only be available within the same region, and that it is not possible to go from US West to Europe for example, since each region has a different database, which cannot be reassigned.

This news seems particularly problematic for European players. Many of them created characters on the North American servers to bypass the far too long queues on the European servers, believing that the transfer between regions would then be possible. It remains to be seen how Amazon Game intends to rectify the situation with the players.

