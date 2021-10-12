Newcastle hold 4 renowned tracks for the position of coach, cascade of injuries to Real Madrid

What follows after this advertisement

Real count their injuries

The international break is not good for everyone. Some clubs are not going to be very happy with the return of some of their men because they are injured. This is the case at Manchester United for Raphaël Varane, released in the 43rd minute of the Nations League final between Spain and France. But this is also the case for Real Madrid who deplore 3 injuries in this truce, with the problems of Eden Hazard in the Belgian selection, Eduardo Camavinga with the French Hopes and Edder Militão with Brazil. “Real attacked by the FIFA virus”, writing Sport this Tuesday. Already the Merengues were not spared from injuries, the puzzles will follow for Carlo Ancelotti before the match next weekend.





Four prestigious tracks for Newcastle

The new rich of the English championship continues to shake the transfer window of European dailies. Notably because the new Saudi owners are actively looking for a new trainer to succeed Steve Bruce, more than ever in the hot seat. And this morning, to the names known as Antonio Conte or Steven Gerrard, are added those, prestigious, of Frank Lampard and Lucien Favre, in one of the Daily Telegraph, as well as those of Erik Ten Haag, in the columns of Guardian, and Roberto Martinez, on the front page of Times. The names, less flashy, Graham Potter and Brendan Rodgers also appear this Tuesday. In short, Newcastle have no shortage of ideas for their next coach.

Inter-MU Battle for Insignia

The Lorenzo Insigne soap opera continues in Italy. While the Italian striker is at the end of his contract next June, the question of his contract extension with the Neapolitans agitates the whole Boot. For the moment, and since the transfer window of this summer, the 2021 European champion with Squadra Azzurra does not seem inclined to extend. Especially since two clubs seem to want to fight in order to get him back next season. To believe the Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter and Manchester United would be in line to bring him in. “An outstanding case which therefore becomes INTERnational”, for the media with pink paper which gives us a nice play on words this Tuesday.