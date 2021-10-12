Neymar, “a terrible statement for PSG”

Neymar sharing his moods at the turn of an interview and going so far as to mention the end of his career, the signal sent is deplorable for PSG according to Jérôme Rothen.

This is the buzz interview of the weekend: Neymar confessing to the DAZN platform a certain weariness – to put it mildly – and seeing in the Qatari deadline of 2022 a probable last World Cup in his career. ” I see her as my last because I don’t know if I have the mental strength to stay in football », Blows the Brazilian 29-year-old, who, let us remember, recently extended his lease with the PSG until June 2025 – plus an optional season.

For Jérôme Rothen, this admission of the Auriverde is a new stone in the crampons of the club of the capital. ” Neymar is a fabulous player when he’s in good shape. The problem is, he’s in a bad phase. And there is a terrible statement for PSG. It lacks spirit, enthusiasm. When we read between the lines, the PSG, it does not care. There is the love he has for Brazil, to try to win a World Cup. His last chance will be in Qatar in a year. But I want to remind him of his homework. When you are a player in this category, that you have been the emblematic figure of a club for more than four years, that you have extended for five years and that you have decided to end your career at PSG, you can’t declare that! “





PSG systematically denigrated?

On the airwaves of RMC this Monday, the former Parisian left-hander continues his rant: “ When he talks like that, it looks like he’s having a little depression. But when your name is Neymar, with the image you send, you can’t do public outings like that. Whether you are dealing with your problems in private, there is no need to worry. […] When he speaks, and it is not often, it is almost always denigration against PSG. Leonardo takes over the president of Real, the Mbappé clan. But about Neymar, he never says anything. Normally, your flagship player should be exemplary at all levels. I hope they don’t give him his ethics bonus with statements like that. For me, it’s abused. He will have to face his responsibilities soon. “

Less severe than his consultant counterpart, the former Marseillais Eric Di Meco wants to be understanding as for him. ” He is a man who talks about his job, the psychological difficulty and the fact of playing until 35 when you started at the top level at 16. […] I find that makes him human. If he stops before the end of his contract, he sits on millions. It is a mark of respect for his club. Look at Michel Platini, he stopped early. And at the time, there was no pressure from the media, the entourage … He pulled the curtain and it was more mental than physical. Zinedine Zidane also stops the France team at one point because it’s too hard. Neymar, there, it’s just honesty that he shows. “

