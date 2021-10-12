More

    Neymar in suffering, the powerful message of Thiago Silva

    Times are tough for Neymar, the Brazilian and PSG striker who is going through a complicated period. On the pitch, the Brazilian winger has failed to regain a suitable level since the start of the season and has unleashed criticism. Outside, Neymar seems touched, especially in view of the confidences to DAZN which seemed to draw a certain unease. “I think it will be my last World Cup. I don’t know if I still have enough spiritual strength to continue playing football, ”said Neymar.

    A negative state of mind that pushes some to step up to the plate. And in particular Thiago Silva who released a strong message via an Instagram story, then shared very quickly by Neymar himself. “If you need someone who is strong for you, know that I will always be there.” The Silva family loves you, ”published the former PSG captain.

