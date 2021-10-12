“Neymar’s declaration is terrible for Paris” according to Rothen

A few days ago Neymar, currently with Brazil where he participates in the qualifiers for the next World Cup in Qatar, gave an interview to DAZN where he confided that he could end his career at the end of the next world. A statement that Jérôme Rothen does not understand.

Neymar will he end his career at the end of the 2022 World Cup? Paris Saint-Germain number 10 raised this possibility in an interview with DAZN. This Monday, in his program Rothen S’enflamme, Jérôme Rothen does not understand this media release and believes that it is terrible for the club in the capital.





“Neymar is a fabulous player when he’s in good shape. The problem is, he’s in a bad phase. And there is a terrible statement for PSG. It lacks spirit, enthusiasm. When we read between the lines, the PSG, it does not care. There is the love he has for Brazil, to try to win a World Cup. His last chance will be in Qatar in a year. But she wanted to remind her of her homework. When you are a player in this category, that you have been the emblematic figure of a club for more than four years, that you have extended for five years and that you have decided to end your career at PSG, you can not declare that “, reacted the former number 25 of the club of the capital.