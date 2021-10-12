Nintendo Switch Online: What about 50Hz or 60Hz for Expansion Pass N64 games? Nintendo responds

For technical and logistical reasons, the frequency of the electricity grid is not the same in Europe as in the United States in Japan. And as the framerate Television of the analog era was based on this value, the video games of yesteryear were playable at 25 frames per second in Europe (PAL/SECAM) against up to 30 images per second across the Atlantic and over the Archipelago (NTSC). Outside of our continent, the rendering was therefore smoother and above all faster, which means that not all players have had the same gaming experiences, visually and on the audio side.

The problem is no longer topical for new titles, but reappears for old productions on modern equipment. What will happen to Nintendo 64 games offered with the subscription Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass from the end of the month? The builder comes from lift the secret :

All Nintendo 64 games included in Nintendo Switch Online + Additional Pack are available in North American / 60Hz version. Some titles are also available in European PAL version, with the option to choose the game language.

All N64 productions will therefore be offered in 60 Hz., a rendering that few know in Europe. But for some experiments, the version PAL will also be available, with a translation and a priori of 25 fps only: this implies above all that the other games will not be available in French. The fate of Mega Drive games has not yet been sealed.





The formula Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass is still scheduled for October, at an unknown date and price. The newly released Nintendo Switch (OLED model) is it otherwise available from € 319.99 at the Fnac.

