Nintendo Switch Online: Which versions for Nintendo 64 games? The editor clarifies things

During the last Nintendo Direct, we learned that Nintendo 64 and MegaDrive games will join the catalog of titles present in the Nintendo Switch Online subscription. They will arrive in an additional pack, the price and release date of which remain unknown.

We will have the answers to these questions in the coming weeks, the release being scheduled at the end of the month, but something else worried the players. Indeed, there was a time when European versions had different refresh rate from Japanese and American versions. The European format was named PAL and displayed from 50Hz, while the others had the NTSC format, at 60Hz.

Therefore, the European games seemed slower than the others. In response to numerous questions asked by gamers on social media, Nintendo posted a tweet stating that Nintendo 64 games would be offered at 60Hz (in English therefore). Some titles will have a 50Hz option, but Nintendo has not yet specified which ones. The case of the MegaDrive games also remains a mystery, since no information has been given about them.

All Nintendo 64 games included in Nintendo Switch Online + Additional Pack are available in North American / 60Hz version. Some titles are also available in European PAL version, with the option to choose the game language. pic.twitter.com/7EA6DwbhPM

– Nintendo France (@NintendoFrance) October 11, 2021

The first wave of Nintendo 64 games for Nintendo Switch Online will be Super Mario 64, Mario Kart 64, Star Fox 64, Yoshi’s Story, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Mario Tennis, Dr. Mario 64, Sin and Punishment and Operation Win Back. Other titles will follow thereafter, such as Banjo-Kazooie, Paper Mario, Pokémon Snap, The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards, Mario Golf and F-Zero X.

