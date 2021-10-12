No “80% of our electrical energy” is not of nuclear origin

ECOLOGY – Referring this Tuesday to the exit from nuclear power desired by candidate Mélenchon, the rebellious Adrien Quatennens was asked about the share of nuclear power in the energy mix. On LCI, the LFI deputy assured that “nearly 80% of our electrical energy is of nuclear origin”. It’s wrong.

Not everyone is familiar with nuclear figures. Asked about Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s proposal to exit nuclear power, Adrien Quatennens pleaded for an investment in “renewable energies where France is lagging behind”. Lagging behind, okay, but can we quantify this phenomenon? This is what was requested from the coordinator of La France insoumise, invited this Tuesday, October 12 on LCI.

“How many renewables are produced?”, thus launched the journalist Elizabeth Martichoux to her guest. “Far too little”, he retorted, before being revived: “But how much?”. Faced with questions, the deputy from the North replied that “nearly 80% of our electricity is of nuclear origin”. What is it really?

20% renewable, but 67% nuclear

To verify this, we have to look at the figures of the French energy mix. As a reminder, this word defines the distribution of the different primary energy sources – including nuclear, oil or wind power – used in the production of a defined energy. These figures are published each year by the Ministry of Ecological Transition. In the latest report, published last July, about “key figures for renewable energies”, the ministry stresses that nuclear power is the country’s primary source of primary energy. But it represents “only” 39% of the energy mix, against 13% for renewable energies.

That said, the Insoumis deputy made it clear in this interview that the figure he put forward did not relate to all of French production, but only to that of electricity. However, the data differ a bit. To find out, this time you have to look at the documentation of the RTE, the Electricity Transmission Network. In his report on electricity production by sector in France in 2020, the French transmission system operator notes that nuclear power represented 67% of all production in France in 2020. Which represents a “historical retreat” by 11%, linked to the final closure of the last two reactors at the Fessenheim nuclear power plant.

In summary, if the share of renewable energies indeed represents 23% of the country’s electrical energy production, according to the RTE, this does not mean that nuclear represents 80%. We are therefore far from the figure put forward by the guest of the political interview on Tuesday. Do you want to ask us questions or provide us with information that you think is unreliable? Do not hesitate to write to us at lesverifiers@tf1.fr. You can also find us on Twitter: our team is there behind the @ verif_TF1LCI account.

