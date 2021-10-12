“No blank check” on the health emergency until July 31

The President (LR) of the Senate Gérard Larcher does not want to grant “blank checkTo the government on the extension of the law on the state of health emergency until July 31 and will ask for a new vote in parliament in February. The executive wants to give itself some leeway in the face of a possible resurgence of the Covid epidemic during the presidential election, by extending the possibility of using the disputed health pass until July 31, 2022, according to a bill examined Wednesday in Council ministers.

Read alsoHealth pass: “A profound and unprecedented questioning of our model of society“





“There is no question of giving a blank check until July 31, 2022, it must be under the control of Parliament“, Warned the President of the Senate on franceinfo. “This means that, in February, we will have to discuss again the continuation of the process of exiting the emergency.“, he added. “It is an attack on individual and collective freedoms, it can only be done under the control of Parliament in a parliamentary democracy», Argued Mr. Larcher.

Read alsoCovid-19: how far could the health pass be extended?

On the night of July 25 to 26, Parliament adopted the health pass system introduced until November 15. To go further, a new vote is necessary. The pass became mandatory on July 21 in places accommodating more than 50 people. It was then extended to hospitals except emergencies, bars and restaurants, large shopping centers by prefectural decision and on August 30 to 1.8 million employees in contact with the public.