“No blank check until July 31” for the executive, assures Gérard Larcher

By SudOuest.fr with AFP

Posted on 10/12/2021 at 10:26 a.m.

Updated on 10/12/2021 at 10:43 a.m.

A bill allowing the use of the health pass until July 31, 2022 will be presented to the Council of Ministers on October 13

The President (LR) of the Senate Gérard Larcher does not want to grant a “blank check” to the government on the extension of the law on the state of health emergency until July 31 and will ask for a new vote from Parliament in February.

The executive wants to give itself some leeway in the face of a possible resurgence of the Covid epidemic during the presidential election, by extending the possibility of using the disputed health pass until July 31, 2022, according to a bill examined Wednesday in Council ministers.





“There is no question of giving a blank check until July 31, 2022, it must be under the control of Parliament”, warned the President of the Senate on franceinfo.

“Attack on freedoms”

“This means that, in February, we will have to discuss again the continuation of the process of exiting the emergency,” he added.

“It is an attack on individual and collective freedoms, it can only be done under the control of Parliament in a parliamentary democracy”, argued Mr. Larcher.

On the night of July 25 to 26, Parliament adopted the health pass system introduced until November 15. To go further, a new vote is necessary.