No less than 120 games with DLSS support for NVIDIA

With 10 more DLSS games in October, NVIDIA DLSS now accelerates performance with uncompromising picture quality in 120 games and applications, including Back 4 Blood, which is released today.

October will also see the launch of NVIDIA DLSS in Baldur’s Gate 3, Chivalry 2, Crysis Remastered Trilogy, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Sword and Fairy 7 and Swords of Legends Online. And it’s available now in the recently released tracks Alan Wake Remastered and FIST: Forged In Shadow Torch.

Back 4 Blood is available now and has a 46% performance boost with NVIDIA DLSS.



Back 4 Blood is available now! With the extinction of mankind, players will battle enemies and reclaim the world in a series of cooperative campaign levels with random elements, a unique loading system, and 8 different characters with their own perks and stats.

Thanks to NVIDIA DLSS, Back 4 Blood’s performance is boosted by up to 46%, delivering crisp picture quality while allowing virtually all gamers with a GeForce RTX to maximize graphics at 4K 60 FPS:

Baldur’s Gate 3: Up to 88% Faster with NVIDIA DLSS



Baldur’s Gate 3’s latest update arrives on Steam this week, bringing a slew of exciting new changes, including NVIDIA DLSS.

With DLSS, performance is boosted up to 88% in 4K, allowing owners of GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and above to play Baldur’s Gate 3 in 4K 60 FPS with the maximum settings:





Crysis Remastered Trilogy releases October 15 with NVIDIA DLSS and Ray Tracing.



After the release of Crysis Remastered last year, which used both NVIDIA DLSS and ray tracing, Crytek and its partner Saber Interactive are preparing the release of Crysis Remastered Trilogy. Launching October 15, all three Crysis Remastered games feature NVIDIA DLSS technology and ray tracing, along with enhanced textures, patterns, lighting and environments, to give PC gamers the ultimate Crysis experience. .

Rise of the Tomb Raider and Shadow of the Tomb Raider get big boost thanks to DLSS updates.



Shadow of the Tomb Raider was one of the first RTX games, adding ultra-high quality ray tracing shadows and NVIDIA DLSS 1.0 in early 2019.

On October 18, Shadow of the Tomb Raider will be updated with the latest version of NVIDIA DLSS, improving both image quality and performance. Additionally, NVIDIA DLSS will also arrive in Rise of the Tomb Raider, the second game in the trilogy, originally released in 2016.

In Shadow of the Tomb Raider, NVIDIA DLSS performance more than doubles in 4K, with max settings and ray tracing enabled:





And in Rise of the Tomb Raider, NVIDIA DLSS boosts performance by up to 75%, allowing all GeForce RTX gamers to play over 60 FPS at 4K, with maximum settings enabled.









Gamers can also stream both Tomb Raider games when away from their machine with GeForce NOW, NVIDIA’s cloud gaming service.

Chivalry 2 gets up to 45% faster with a DLSS upgrade on October 26th.



Chivalry 2 by Torn Banner Studios is an incredibly entertaining, 64-player, hack-and-slash-style multiplayer PvP title. On October 26, Chivalry 2 introduced NVIDIA DLSS in a new update, increasing performance by up to 45%, allowing all GeForce RTX gamers to play in 4K above 60 FPS, with the maximum settings enabled:





Gamers will also be able to play Chivalry 2 with NVIDIA DLSS support on GeForce NOW, NVIDIA’s cloud gaming service.

Sword and Fairy 7 is released on October 21 with NVIDIA DLSS and Ray Tracing, DLSS doubles the performance.



Sword and Fairy is a Chinese RPG franchise that spawned television missions, plays, games and toys. The latest main title in the franchise, Sword and Fairy 7, launches on October 21 at 9:00 p.m. PT with reflections, shadows, caustics, ambient occlusions, and ReSTIR (Spatiotemporal Importance Resampling for Many-Light) global illumination lighting. Ray Tracing).

By maximizing the benefits of ray tracing, NVIDIA DLSS more than doubles performance.

Swords of Legends Online gains 60% performance with NVIDIA DLSS.

Wangyuan Shengtang Entertainment Technology Company’s Swords of Legends Online launched in July, bringing players a new fantasy action MMORPG to explore. On October 14, gamers with GeForce RTX will be able to enjoy better picture quality and even faster performance with the update to the latest version of NVIDIA DLSS which increases performance by 60%.





FIST: Forged In Shadow Torch is now available with ray tracing and a DLSS performance boost of 3X.



If you’re into Metroidvanias, be sure to check out FIST: Forged In Shadow Torch, which recently came out and received a good review, and benefits from ray tracing, NVIDIA DLSS. and NVIDIA Reflex.

With all of these features active and maximized, FIST’s graphics feature ray traced reflections, global illumination lighting, and caustics. System latency is minimized with NVIDIA Reflex for a more responsive experience. And NVIDIA DLSS accelerates performance 3 times.





For full details and performance charts, see our article on FIST Launch: Forged In Shadow Torch.



Founding and Priority members of GeForce Now can also stream the game with RTX features active.

NVIDIA DLSS May Double Performance in Alan Wake Remastered

And, in case you forgot, Remedy Entertainment’s Alan Wake remaster, their 2010 hit, launched earlier this month with NVIDIA DLSS, which boosts performance up to 2x in 4K:





Visit the Epic Games Store to pick up a copy of this critically acclaimed action thriller, which has connections to Remedy’s RTX masterpiece, Control.

