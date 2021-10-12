Norway: the government resigns

The Norwegian center-right government, defeated in the September legislative elections after eight years in power, formally tendered its resignation on Tuesday, October 12, paving the way for the formation of a new center-left coalition.

At the end of two successive terms marked by the crisis (plunge of the barrel, migrants, Covid-19), the conservative Prime Minister Erna Solberg went to the Royal Palace at 1:00 p.m. (11:00 GMT) to present the resignation of her government to the King Harald V.

“I will recommend His Majesty the King to turn to the leader of the Labor Party, Jonas Gahr Støre, as he is the Prime Minister of the two parties which have expressed their readiness to form a government.Solberg had said in the morning in a solemn speech in Parliament, where his team had just presented its latest budget proposal.

Winners of the September 13 legislative elections, Støre’s Labor and the Center Party, which mainly defends the interests of the territories, had agreed to form a new government, a minority in Parliament, which will force it to negotiate each issue with others. training.