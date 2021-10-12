not vaccinated against covid-19, Kyrie Irving was dismissed from the prosecution by the Brooklyn Nets

The threat hovered, the blow finally fell. The management of the Brooklyn Nets announced Tuesday, October 12 that his player Kyrie Irving could not return to the floors of the franchise until he was vaccinated.

“Due to the development of the situation and after consideration, we have decided that Kyrie Irving will not play or train with the team until he is eligible to be available for all games.”franchise chief Sean Marks said in a statement.

Even if the New York franchise were to change their minds and reinstate their player, Kyrie Irving would be deprived of matches against neighbors of the New York Knicks. To fight the pandemic, New York has implemented œImplementing new health safety protocols that do not allow unvaccinated adults to take part in training or games.

One week before the start of the NBA season, which opens with a clash between the Milwaukee Bucks, defending champions, and his franchise of the Nets, the 29-year-old leader could not therefore play the matches at home, that is to say 41 meetings. regular season, to which should be added those of possible play-offs.

Brooklyn Nets playmaker Kyrie Irving in civilian clothes during an NBA preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers on October 3, 2021 at Staples Center (KEVORK DJANSEZIAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA via AFP)

“We will not allow any member of our team to be only partially available”, adds Sean Marks. “It is imperative that we continue to refine the group chemistry and stay true to our values ​​of teamwork and sacrifice.” The decision of the general manager of the Nets comes as New York City Hall decided Friday, October 9 to allow Irving to train at the franchise facilities.