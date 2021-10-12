Nuclear, green hydrogen, agriculture … These sectors that Macron wants to water billions for the future – Release

The Head of State detailed on Tuesday the priority sectors of the “France 2030” plan, for which the President of the Republic announced the release of 30 billion euros in order to bring out “disruptive” technologies.

Billions for “Bring out the champions of tomorrow” in the face of Chinese and American competition, and silence critics on the “decline” from France. Emmanuel Macron presented this Tuesday morning the priority sectors of his “France 2030” plan, of which he sketched the first outlines in early September. Areas deemed strategic in the coming decade and for which the Head of State aims to place France in a position of strength.

The Covid-19 pandemic “Made us feel our vulnerability”, estimated the head of state. “We must rebuild the terms of a French and European productive independence”, he continued during a speech of more than an hour at the Elysee Palace, where he addressed some 200 business leaders and students.

The President of the Republic particularly insisted on the need for reconciliation between the France of start-ups and the France of industry. For this, the tenant of the Elysée has made several announcements concerning the priority sectors of “France 2030”, a plan endowed with 30 billion euros, with, for each of them, the objective of supporting the transition. ecological.

Nuclear

On nuclear power, the president wants to invest one billion euros by 2030 and develop small reactors. “The number one objective is to have innovative small-scale nuclear reactors emerge in France by 2030 (the “small modular reactors (SMR)), with better waste management for prepare ourselves for disruptive technologies and in-depth nuclear training ”, detailed Emmanuel Macron.

Small modular reactors, known as SMR (“small modular reactors”), are “Much more modular and much more secure”, he assured, specifying that“Always improve safety while reducing costs” remained a priority.

Green hydrogen

Emmanuel Macron also wants to make France “Leader of green hydrogen” over the next nine years, by investing heavily “To help decarbonize” industry. “What we absolutely must do for hydrogen is not to repeat the mistakes we have made on renewable energies. We have invested too little in the offer and the capacity to develop our sector ”, insisted the president.

The president’s mission is to count “At least two Gigafactory of electrolysers and massively produce hydrogen and all the technologies useful for its use” by 2030. He also cited the steel, cement and chemical production sectors that need green hydrogen to replace fossil fuels, as well as “Feeding trucks, buses, trains and planes”.

Transportation

Macron announced the goal of “Produce in France by 2030 nearly 2 million electric and hybrid vehicles”. Recalling that “The last thirty years have been cruel for the French automobile industry”, the Head of State judged this objective “Attainable” if “There is a real cooperative strategy, in particular from our large manufacturers”. “At the end of the month, I will see all the players in the sector on both infrastructure and investments”, he said, inviting a “Culture change”. “If the big French manufacturers do not play the game, we will not succeed in this part”, insisted the head of state.





“We are also going to invest massively to make it possible to deploy by 2030 the first low-carbon aircraft which must be a French project, but whose objective is to Europeanize it as much as possible”, also announced the President of the Republic.

“In total, nearly 4 billion euros will be invested in these transport players of the future”, he added, for “Two sectors which are at the heart of the French industrial imagination” and “Which must be at the heart of the French industrial future”.

Agriculture

The agricultural sector is also concerned: Emmanuel Macron wants to invest two billion euros in innovations of “Rupture”, especially in robotics. France must enter into a “New revolution in healthy, sustainable and traceable food” by 2030 and for that “Invest in three revolutions which will in a way be the continuation of the mechanical revolution and the chemical revolution that we have known: digital technology, robotics, genetics”, he described.

These investments should make it possible to “Decarbonize production” agricultural, “Get out of certain pesticides”, “Improve productivity” and develop “More resilient and stronger productions in bio-solutions”, he detailed.

Pharmaceutical research

France must set itself the goal of having in this decade “At least 20 biomedicines against cancer, emerging diseases and chronic diseases including those related to age”, announced the president.

“This is an objective on which we must concentrate all efforts and the health innovation agency will be an extremely important point in my view to achieve it”, said Emmanuel Macron, pleading for a “More predictive medicine, more innovative and with a more productive fabric in France”.

Electronic components

The tenant of the Elysée announced “Nearly 6 billion euros” investments for “double” electronic production in France by 2030 and “to secure” its supply of chips, while a major shortage has been underway for several months.

“We want to be able to double our electronic production by 2030 and build a roadmap towards smaller electronic chips to remain one of the leaders in the field”, he declared in front of an audience of business leaders and students, stressing that France “Has lost a significant part of its autonomy on several robotics and digital equipment”.

Exploring the seabed

Emmanuel Macron declared that deep sea exploration was one of the priorities of the “France 2030 ″ investment plan so as not to “To leave an important part of the globe in the unknown”.

This exploration is “An extraordinary lever for understanding living things, accessing certain rare metals, and understanding the functioning of new innovation ecosystems”, especially in terms of health, explained the Head of State, specifying that he was talking about‘”exploration” and no “operating” and that France was well placed because it has the second largest maritime area in the world.