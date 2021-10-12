October 18, a new Apple keynote with the scent of MacBook Pro

Apple is organizing a special event Monday, October 18 broadcast from Apple Park! It may be about Mac unleashed (“unleashed”, the slogan of the event translated into “hang on” in French) with an even more powerful house chip …

Unleashed! These next six days are going to speed by. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/0ops2bVPvl – Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) October 12, 2021

Rumor has it that new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros, with an M1X (or M2?) Chip, a mini-LED screen, the return of abandoned ports (MagSafe, HDMI, and why not SD card reader, let’s be crazy. ), all in frames with a design close to the angular shapes of the iMac M1. The new chip would be equipped with a 10-core processor (8 efficient, 2 economical) and we would have the choice between a graphics circuit of 16 or 32 cores.





A keynote in October for the MacBook Pro M1X?

We also expect, why not, to a more powerful Mac mini. Apple could also take the opportunity to unveil the date of the final version of macOS Monterey.

Like all Apple events since the start of the health crisis, this one will be recorded beforehand. Note that it is quite rare to see Apple in a keynote on Mondays, perhaps the manufacturer did not want to compete with the presentation, the next day, of the new Google Pixels (this is unlikely) .

This special event will be broadcast at 7 p.m. (UK and UK time) on YouTube, on Apple website (where we will find the animation in augmented reality to try with an iPhone or an iPad, just touch the visual), but also of course in our very good company, on LeKeynote.fr !