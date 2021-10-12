OGC Nice, OM – Mercato: Delort declares his love for Galtier and RC Lens!

Zapping Goal! Football club Top10 Ligue1 Scorers Day 9

Andy Delort has taken on a new dimension at OGC Nice. And OGC Nice may have taken on a new dimension with Andy Delort. Since last week, the Riviera club has seen its news revolve around the Algerian striker, who declined the last call of Djamel Belmadi to the Fennecs. This refusal created the beginning of a controversy nipped in the bud by the person concerned. Since then, the 30-year-old has even taken the care to talk about his career choices and declare his love for RC Lens!

“I love football and people. It’s instinctively. I try to make the best choice every time, and it’s good or bad. It’s complicated because it will always be commented on, but we are forced to make choices in a career, he analyzed in L’Équipe. Eleven clubs? But it’s not just up to me. Football is traveling, that’s how it is. I’m frank and sometimes it shocked people that I could say that I like another club, like Lens, because it stinks of football. AC Ajaccio is close to my heart because I lived a human adventure there, the trainer Olivier Pantaloni helped me enormously. And I will always be attached to Montpellier, I will never forget the extraordinary moments. “

Regarding his summer signing at OGC Nice, the 30-year-old striker is however categorical: he has come to play under the orders of Christophe Galtier. “Of course, and to integrate this project. I am even happier when I see the infrastructure. It is the most professional, the best supervised of the clubs where I have been, he continued. Galtier brings the culture of winning to the team but also to the whole club, the whole city, which is what is extraordinary about him. My attachment to him goes back a long way. We are talking about the number 1 in France, through the charisma it exudes, the results. Lille is in trouble, he arrives and becomes champion. He teaches players a lot. I’ve been here for just over a month and I’ve already made a lot of progress. I wanted to take a step forward and here, there is everything to aim higher. “





