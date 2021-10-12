OLED switch: 4K60 FPS soon possible?

At the heart of many rumors since the beginning of the year, the new model of the Nintendo Switch was presented in early July and has been available since October 08: it is the Switch OLED. If the only novelty on board this model would be the screen, it seems that the console incorporates a new 4K 60 FPS compatible chip.

Between the announcement of the OLED model of the Switch on July 06 and the console release on October 08, rumors of a 4K model of Nintendo’s console have subsided. But as a great philosopher once said: “All it takes is a spark“. Already last week, the web has ignited around the HDMI cable supplied with the OLED Switch. The latter is a 2.0 cable capable (in theory) of transmitting a 4K signal at a rate of 60 frames per second. who asks question.

A 4K OLED Switch?

To answer this problem, a content creator called KawlunDram got his hands dirty to see what was going on and he dismantled the dock that came with the OLED Switch:

Hi gamers. Nothing ever gets properly done on the internet so I decided to do some digging myself The DP2HDMI chip on the Switch OLED dock is a RTD2172N KBDQH1 which seems to match what @SciresM datamined from the Switch OS back in January pic.twitter.com/6i2Z8zei0W – kawlums (@KawlunDram) October 11, 2021

The chip located in the OLED dock is an RTD2172N KBDQH1 model, the model already datamined by SciresM in January.



Later in his thread, Kawlums explains that the chip from the first Switch model also supports 4K60 FPS with HDMI 2.0. But beware ! He specifies that for the moment, no functionality of the operating system confirms the arrival of 4K on the console. Furthermore, SciresM specifies this by indicating that this new chip has probably been integrated for better sound quality.

It’s also worth remembering that Nintendo has added the ability to update the OLED Switch dock. A feature that would not prevent the arrival of other more powerful Switch models on the OLED dock. Hypotheses that go in the direction of the survey carried out by Bloomberg: two weeks ago, several employees of 11 studios revealed that they had received a 4K development kit for the Nintendo Switch this summer.

Pre-order the White Oled Switch for 349 € at Amazon

Pre-order the Switch Oled Neon (red / blue) for 349 € at Amazon