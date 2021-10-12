More

    Olivier Giroud appoints Hugo Lloris’ successor

    Sports


    Zapping Foot National Top 10: the best scorers in history for the French team

    The subject will soon become a topical issue among the Blues. In the coming months, no doubt. After the World Cup in Qatar in a year, surely. In the meantime, Hugo Lloris remains number one in the cages of the France team. But the question of his succession, after more than ten years of good and loyal service as holder and captain of the selection, will gradually appear. And to take over from the Tottenham goalkeeper, who will celebrate his 35th birthday at the end of the season, Olivier Giroud has his preference.

    In an interview with the Serie A site, the AC Milan player, more remembered by Didier Deschamps since the Euro, indicated his preference: his teammate in Lombardy, Mike Maignan. “I think he will become the titular goalkeeper of the France team when Lloris leaves, he is very talented,” said the second highest scorer in the history of the Blues. A follow-up that seems quite logical, the former Lille goalkeeper acting as favorite for the succession of Hugo Lloris not far from the selection record for the France team.


    to summarize

    The subject will soon become a topical issue among the Blues. In the coming months, no doubt. After the World Cup in Qatar in a year, surely. In the meantime, Hugo Lloris remains number one in the cages of the France team. But the question of his succession, after more than ten years of good and loyal service as holder and captain of the selection, will gradually appear. And to take over from the Tottenham goalkeeper, who will celebrate his 35th birthday at the end of the season, Olivier Giroud has his preference.

    Florian Sermaise


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleWHO recommends additional dose of vaccine for immunocompromised people
    Next articleXbox: Is the backward compatibility program about to come back?

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC