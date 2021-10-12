Olivier Giroud appoints Hugo Lloris’ successor

Zapping Foot National Top 10: the best scorers in history for the French team

The subject will soon become a topical issue among the Blues. In the coming months, no doubt. After the World Cup in Qatar in a year, surely. In the meantime, Hugo Lloris remains number one in the cages of the France team. But the question of his succession, after more than ten years of good and loyal service as holder and captain of the selection, will gradually appear. And to take over from the Tottenham goalkeeper, who will celebrate his 35th birthday at the end of the season, Olivier Giroud has his preference.

In an interview with the Serie A site, the AC Milan player, more remembered by Didier Deschamps since the Euro, indicated his preference: his teammate in Lombardy, Mike Maignan. “I think he will become the titular goalkeeper of the France team when Lloris leaves, he is very talented,” said the second highest scorer in the history of the Blues. A follow-up that seems quite logical, the former Lille goalkeeper acting as favorite for the succession of Hugo Lloris not far from the selection record for the France team.



