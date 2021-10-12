Omar Sy and Netflix sign contract for feature films

NurPhoto via Getty Images Omar Sy at the press conference for “Police” at the 70th Berlinale International Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany on February 28, 2020.

FILM – The Netflix adventure continues for Omar Sy. The actor and the American streaming platform have announced their multi-year partnership for the creation of original Netflix content, reveals the Anglo-Saxon media Variety. Omar Sy’s production company and Netflix will collaborate on “original films”. The actor will be an executive producer and actor in his projects with the platform.

If Omar Sy has already appeared in Hollywood films, such as “X-Men”, “Jurassic World” and “Inferno”, it was thanks to the “Lupine” series that he gained notoriety in the United States. The series, broadcast on Netflix since January 2021, is inspired by Maurice Leblanc’s famous character, Arsène Lupine. It is one of the biggest non-English-speaking hits on the platform, viewed by more than 70 million households in 28 days.





“I have experienced Netflix’s collaboration with artists and their passion for bringing unique and diverse stories to homes around the world,” Omar Sy said in a statement, which reports Variety. “I am very happy to have the opportunity to extend this cooperation and I look forward to this new stage in our common journey”.

Before releasing his own films on Netflix, Omar Sy has teamed up with Louis Leterrier, the director of “Lupine”, for his next film “Tour de Force”, with Laurent Lafitte, which is due to be released on Netflix in 2022.

“We have been fortunate to work closely with Omar for several years and are delighted to further expand our partnership to bring his creative vision to our global audiences,” said Gaelle Mareschi, Director of International Original Films at Netflix in France. “We look forward to working with Omar and his team as he grows as a producer and brings more unique stories and voices to Netflix.”

