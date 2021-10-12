Omar Sy signs flagship actor and producer contract with Netflix

“This multi-year agreement will see Sy’s production company developing original films for Netflix, with Sy as an actor and executive producer,” the platform said.

French star Omar Sy, who had achieved worldwide success on Netflix with series Lupine , has signed a flagship contract with the American platform to develop new films in which the actor will play and that he will produce, Netflix announced on Tuesday.

Read alsoSquid Game, the phenomenon series that demonstrates the power of Netflix





“Netflix has entered into a multi-year film contract with leading actor and comedian Omar Sy. This deal will see Sy’s production company based in Paris and Los Angeles develop original films for Netflix, with Sy as actor and executive producer ”, said the American giant in a press release.

Quoted in the press release, Omar Sy said to himself “Very happy to have the opportunity to continue (his) relationship” with Netflix and a “Looking forward to this next step in (their) common adventure”.

Tens of millions of subscribers

Already known internationally and in the United States since the success of the film Untouchables (2011), Omar Sy was the hero in 2021 of the series Lupine, first French triumph on Netflix, which conquered tens of millions of subscribers around the world. In mid-September, the 43-year-old super star was the only Frenchman to appear in the list of the 100 most influential personalities on the planet according to the magazine. American Time.