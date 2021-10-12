on its 31, Algeria takes the lead!

Winner 6-1 in the first leg, Algeria again outclassed Niger (4-0) this Tuesday in Niamey on the occasion of the 4e day of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.e Consecutive unbeaten match allows Djamel Belmadi’s men to regain the lead in group A on goal difference in front of Burkina Faso, Djibouti’s 2-0 scorer the day before.

As on the first leg, the Fennecs suffered the Nigerien incursions at the start of the game but the Mena lacked realism in the zone of truth, like Sosah who did not fit after a series of hooks in the surface. Lack of efficiency also on the Algerian side on the part of Bounedjah who failed to hang the frame of the head on a Belaïli caviar. Niger replied with a corner and a header from Sosah on the post, but it was ultimately Mahrez who freed the Algerians by victoriously resuming a pass back from Bounedjah (0-1, 20e). There followed a prolonged loss of the TV signal which deprived viewers around the world of images for about fifteen minutes. During this time, Aïssa Mandi took the opportunity to make the break by shooting a powerful shot after a series of blocks on a ball that was trailing in the area (0-2, 33e).





After the exits of Atal and Slimani at the break, the winners of CAN 2019 relied on a saving tap from M’Bolhi on a sudden strike from Adebayor after returning from the locker room. In the process, Feghouli, who had just entered the game, eliminated the opposing goalkeeper before serving on a Bennacer plateau, full of composure, for the 3-0 (47e). In management, the visitors did not have to force the point home thanks to Bounedjah, who threw himself in to push at close range a Mahrez cross into the back of the net on a quick attack (0-4, 54e). With more realism, the incoming Amoura and Mahrez could have worsened the score, but the essential is acquired for Algeria before the last two days against Djibouti and Burkina Faso in November. Niger, on the other hand, is officially eliminated.

Classification : Algeria 10 points (+17), Burkina Faso 10 pts (+8), Niger 3 pts, Djibouti 0 pt

