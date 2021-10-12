More

    on its 31, Algeria takes the lead!

    Sports


    Winner 6-1 in the first leg, Algeria again outclassed Niger (4-0) this Tuesday in Niamey on the occasion of the 4e day of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.e Consecutive unbeaten match allows Djamel Belmadi’s men to regain the lead in group A on goal difference in front of Burkina Faso, Djibouti’s 2-0 scorer the day before.

    As on the first leg, the Fennecs suffered the Nigerien incursions at the start of the game but the Mena lacked realism in the zone of truth, like Sosah who did not fit after a series of hooks in the surface. Lack of efficiency also on the Algerian side on the part of Bounedjah who failed to hang the frame of the head on a Belaïli caviar. Niger replied with a corner and a header from Sosah on the post, but it was ultimately Mahrez who freed the Algerians by victoriously resuming a pass back from Bounedjah (0-1, 20e). There followed a prolonged loss of the TV signal which deprived viewers around the world of images for about fifteen minutes. During this time, Aïssa Mandi took the opportunity to make the break by shooting a powerful shot after a series of blocks on a ball that was trailing in the area (0-2, 33e).


    After the exits of Atal and Slimani at the break, the winners of CAN 2019 relied on a saving tap from M’Bolhi on a sudden strike from Adebayor after returning from the locker room. In the process, Feghouli, who had just entered the game, eliminated the opposing goalkeeper before serving on a Bennacer plateau, full of composure, for the 3-0 (47e). In management, the visitors did not have to force the point home thanks to Bounedjah, who threw himself in to push at close range a Mahrez cross into the back of the net on a quick attack (0-4, 54e). With more realism, the incoming Amoura and Mahrez could have worsened the score, but the essential is acquired for Algeria before the last two days against Djibouti and Burkina Faso in November. Niger, on the other hand, is officially eliminated.

    Classification : Algeria 10 points (+17), Burkina Faso 10 pts (+8), Niger 3 pts, Djibouti 0 pt

    The compos

    Can be 1 person image and text that says '23 STARTING XI VS Rais M'BOLHI 20 #NEGALG Youcef ATTAL 3 Mohamed FARES 2 Aissa MANDI 17 Abdelkader BEDRANE 6 Ramiz ZERROUKI 22 Ismael BENNACER 8 Youcef BELAILI c 7 Riyad MAHREZ 13 Islem SLIMANI 9 Substitutes Baghdad BOUNEDJAH Oukidja- Zeffane Benayada Touba Medioub Zorgane Belkebla -Boudaoui -feghouli Benrahma Kebbal Amoura f Lesverts.faf LesVerts mobilis OFFICIAL PARTNER www.faf.dz faf.dz adidas Condor Coca-Cola ASPETAR ALRAY adidas Condor Coca-Cola ASPETAR ALRAY

    Can be a text image that says' NIGER -ALGERIE XLDE DEPART 16. DAOUDA KASALY 18. OUSMANE DIABATE 6. YOUSSOUF OUMAROU 19. HERVE LYBOHY 5. NASSER GARBA 11. MOHAMED WONKOYE 8. YUSIF DAOUDA MOUSSA 23. MADJID SOUMANA 14. MOHAMED ALi 10. ZAKARI ADEBAYOR 3. DANIEL SOSAH FENIFOOT TOGETHER. IT'S POSSIBLE! #AllesMena NIGER // ALGERE ALGERIE 10 2021 17:00 STADE GENER NAMEYN KOUNTCHE '


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleMazda makes some changes to the Mazda3 and CX-30
    Next articleattention, you must update your iPhone urgently

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC