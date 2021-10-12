On PAP too, the real estate frenzy is over and searches for property to buy are falling

Last month, searches for homes to buy were down almost 37% from last year. And even compared to 2019, in other words before the pandemic, this research is down.

The real estate buying frenzy seems to be calming down. In its latest study, PAP realizes the same thing as other real estate professionals: after a record year, the market is slowing down. In September 2020, the number of purchase searches increased by 48.1% compared to 2019. In September 2021, the search volume fell by 36.9% compared to 2020, to 6.5%. below its 2019 level. “It is therefore a real rebalancing compared to the frenzy that started in May 2020 following the first confinement,” says PAP in his study.

As for the criteria, if they have been modified with the Covid, the French have not changed their minds despite the respite in the health crisis. The French have therefore continued, for a year and a half, to turn to small towns and rural areas, and to single-family homes. While between September 2019 and September 2021, searches fell by 25.9% in Paris, 23.3% in metropolitan areas, 16.1% in large cities and even 6.8% in cities. averages, they increased by 21.9% in small towns and municipalities in rural areas. The same goes for houses. They represent 63% of searches in September 2021, compared to 59% in September 2019.





Search criteria related to teleworking

For PAP, “the evolution of search criteria is intimately linked to the situation of teleworking. However, we note that telework has survived the health crisis since it is now largely institutionalized in many companies”.

But be careful, says PAP in his study, “in the vast majority of cases, at the rate of one or two days a week, far from being 100% behind in recent months. This is forcing some buyers to review their projects and leave less far than initially envisaged “.

PAP gives advice to sellers in order to adapt to this new situation. First of all, they should study the selling price well so that it is not too high. Then, they must take care of the presentation of their offer and to do this rely on quality photos and offer virtual tours. And finally, if they want to sell, they should not expect the market to become more profitable for them quickly.