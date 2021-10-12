On the occasion of the launch of Alexa on the Revolution, Free offers an exclusive promo offer for Freebox subscribers

Welcome Alexa to your home with a big promotion from Free

We announced this evening that the Freebox Revolution was now controllable with the voice assistant Alexa. It works with your smartphone and the Alexa app, all Echo and Fire TV devices, Samsung and LG TVs (depending on models) as well as Sonos and Sony speakers.





And in order to take full advantage of these new voice features, Free announces that Freebox subscribers who have activated the skill will benefit, until November 6, 2021 only, from an exclusive offer on the purchase of an Amazon Echo Dot 4th speaker. generation: € 29.99 instead of € 59.99 1.

To take advantage of it, it’s simple:

1. Download the Alexa app and activate the Skill Freebox Player from a smartphone (the subscriber will have to wait for the reception of his Amazon Echo Dot speaker to finalize the configuration).

2. The promotion will be automatically applied to the subscriber’s Amazon account within one day of activating the skill. Amazon will send him an email to let him know.

3. Go to amazon.fr to purchase theEcho Dot 4th generation. The promotion will be applied automatically and visible in the basket until November 6 inclusive.