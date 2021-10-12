“One in 4 French people said they had difficulty paying their bills”, according to the energy mediator

Indicators linked to fuel poverty “have never been at such a high level” due to the increase in electricity and gas prices, indicates Frédérique Fériaud, director general of the energy mediator, Tuesday, October 12 on franceinfo. 84% of people surveyed in the latest Energy Info 2021 barometer are now concerned about their energy spending. An increase of 5 points in one year. The 18-34 year-olds are once again the most affected this year: 48% of them say they have difficulty paying their energy bills, compared to 32% in 2020.

franceinfo: Is the price of energy at the heart of the concerns of the French?

Frédérique Fériaud: Indeed, since this year, all the indicators that have a link with aspects of bill payment or heating and which are directly correlated to what is called fuel poverty are on the rise. They have never been at such a high level. We have been carrying out this survey for 15 years, asking the same questions and this year, we are really facing a significant increase. There is a concern. We can feel it through the increase in these indicators. One in 4 French people who said they had difficulty paying their bills. This is an increase of 7 points compared to 2020. What is particularly striking is that it is the young population which is the most affected, since this concerns nearly one in two young people aged 18-34. who struggled to pay his bills.

What do you advise the French to lower the energy bill?

The cheapest energy is the energy that we do not consume. You can try to reduce your energy consumption by lowering the heating a little. We’re not necessarily going to be in discomfort. If you lower the temperature of your heating by 1 ° C, you save 7% of your bill. Switching off devices on standby, lowering the temperature of your electric cumulus or its gas cumulus, these are things to save energy consumption. Better also monitor its electricity consumption with its Linky meter to identify the most energy-consuming devices. And then, there is still the possibility of making savings by changing supplier, even if at the moment, it becomes a little complicated because the prices increase on the markets and therefore the alternative suppliers, the competitors of the historical suppliers EDF and Engie are finding it increasingly difficult to offer competitive offers. However, there are still some for the moment, especially in gas.





Do the French not always know that changing suppliers is completely free?

Indeed, it is completely free and we still have one in four French people who think that changing energy supplier pays off. Nine out of ten French people are aware of the liberalization of energy markets. They know they can choose a supplier, but one in four think it pays off.

You also have a role of mediator. Are you facing more and more disputes?

Yes, indeed, we have more and more this information mission, which is to communicate on the functioning of the markets and to offer tools to help consumers. But the national energy mediator is also a public institution which helps the French to amicably resolve their disputes with energy consumers. And it is true that for several years, we have had an uninterrupted increase in litigation. Last year, 27,000 were registered over the past twelve months. We are at 31,500. In addition, consumers have the reflex, when they encounter difficulties, to call on us.