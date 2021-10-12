Optical fiber: France on the way to achieving its objectives

8 years after its launch, the France Très Haut Débit plan is approaching its end, set at 2022. The efforts made by successive governments seem to be bearing fruit, since two thirds of French households are eligible for optical fiber.

Sometimes, when a government project is launched, we tell ourselves that the deadline is so long ago that everything could be abandoned without anyone realizing it. This was perhaps what some thought when the France Très Haut Débit (THD) plan was announced in February 2013. Objective stated: to cover the entire metropolitan territory in THD by 2022. Suffice to say that the deadline has never been so close.

It is clear that the plan is going without a hitch. It is in everything that Cédric O, Secretary of State in charge of digital, put forward in front of the participants in the Summer Universities of Very High Speed. According to the latest figures presented, two thirds of French households are now eligible for optical fiber. According to The echoes, at the current tempo of 15,000 additional homes and businesses connected per day, the 80% mark could be crossed in the first half of 2022.





The delicate home stretch

According to the Secretary of State, the fiber would concern more than 80% of the THD coverage. But other ways are offered to the rest of the citizens to access the best speeds. In addition to VDSL and cable, Cédric O mentioned the Eutelsat Konnect satellite, which has great promise for connecting the most remote corners of the country. In total, more than 20 billion euros have so far been injected into the development and improvement of infrastructure, including 3.3 billion from state funds.

But now we will have to lay the last stones, and this task could prove to be more complicated than the rest of the road traveled. According to the business daily, Arcep would be very unhappy to see a lack of coverage of large cities by the various operators – around 10% of households not connected. Its president Laure de la Raudière had also herself participated in the development of the France THD plan as a member of the Eure-et-Loir at the time, through a report submitted in 2017 with Eric Bothorel.

The same is true in medium-sized towns, where only four out of five dwellings would be eligible. In rural areas, on the other hand, deployment is proceeding at a good pace, even if there are still 2 million households not connected.