Paris-Tours: Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ), more than a victory: “I had lost my instinct”

Bravo for your success on Sunday during Paris-Tours. Go on the attack to win in a breakaway, and not “just” wait for the sprint, does that matter to you?

Arnaud Démare : It’s clear, it’s very different. Victories like that of Sunday, I have four or five. The 2020 French championships at Grand-Champ, a stage of the Tour de Wallonie (plus the general classification, in 2020, Editor’s note), a stage of Paris-Nice (in 2017) in particular. I have few victories in small groups, in force like that. This makes me all the more happy.

Paris – Tours The victory of Démare? “It silences some people” YESTERDAY At 4:05 PM

What is your assessment of your 2021 season?

AD : I had a big 2020 season. The most prolific rider in terms of victories (14, Editor’s note), the Giro, the French championship … I had a lot of ambition, a lot of expectations for 2021. J ‘ve worked, a lot, too. But it didn’t pay off the way I wanted it to. That said, I have 9 victories on the clock, including a general classification (Buckles of Mayenne, Editor’s note). Admittedly this is not the World Tour, but all the same …

Démare took responsibility to afford Paris – Tours: the summary of his victory

You are missing a major achievement.

AD: Yes, disappointments are especially on big dates. During the Tour de France, I was very disappointed to be out of time in Tignes. I gave everything. I had fallen four days before. I didn’t have the shape and the legs that I wanted that day… I wanted to be there at times this year, and that didn’t want to. It was hard to digest. What I remember is the strength of character that I was able to show by getting up. This victory does me good, it erases some disappointments.

To say that this Paris-Tours saved your season, does that suit you?

AD : I wouldn’t say “saved”. It’s excessive because the season is over and all the failures I have had are failures. It’s not Paris-Tours that comes to save my Tour de France, nor my Vuelta. These two races are done. On the other hand, it will allow me to cut by being less frustrated, less disappointed and by telling me that there is hope for next year.

After the race, you said that you “did everything well to keep believing it”, involving your “exceptional woman”, in this achievement. How much does it contribute to it?

AD : She’s involved. When I come home, she’s the one I see. These are not my teammates, the staff members… It’s her and me, it’s both of us. We know what I need. There are times when it wasn’t easy. But the goal was not to give up, as I usually do. As it is in me. I did not give up and in the end it paid off. It is a satisfaction for me and for her as well.

There is the gaze of relatives, but also external critics. On social networks for example. It touches you, is it a potential source of motivation?

AD : Two years ago, it might have touched me to read the reviews. But I matured on it. I learned to deal with it. We are public figures and it’s easy to hide behind your small screen … What I remember is the people who come to the side of the road, they are the “real ones”. I am never told on the side of the road: “Arnaud, you suck!”.

The victory of Démare? “It silences some people”

Winning this way proves you are ending the season in good shape.

AD : I had no doubts about my form. I just couldn’t show it. I did not often have the opportunity either. My role is to wait and to sprint. When a sprint is badly pinned, you can’t always express yourself. There, I was able to express myself as I wanted. I knew you had to be offensive.

Even during this frustrating Tour of Spain, which was unsuccessfully completed, did you feel tired?

AD : Yes, I had good legs, I passed the passes well on the Vuelta, I made an effort during the last week not to be in the last gruppetto, rather in a gruppetto a little ahead. During the Tour de France, we can be on the reserve by thinking of the sprint of the Champs-Elysées. We try to keep energy. But this was not the case. We’re still better ahead, so I didn’t calculate. It boosted me. There are a lot of things that made me strong on Sunday.





The problem is that when I saw that we were going to make a mistake, or that we weren’t going fast enough … I stayed there

Strong in proportions similar to last season?

AD : I beat my record over an hour, an hour and a half, during the Vuelta. On the explosive power data, I was already good. But hey, in a sprint … you may be the fastest, you also need to have good timing, good judgment, good instinct. That’s what I didn’t have. I did not manage to adapt when my train was perhaps not strong enough …

Does this make you question yourself? Without becoming Robbie McEwen, you might be looking to become a sprinter more able to fend for yourself in a final than you are?

AD : I have to be able to use my train when I have to and be able to switch quickly, in my head, when I see that it is derailed. The problem was, when I saw that we were going to make a mistake, or that we weren’t going fast enough… I just stayed there. I stayed on my train. Instead of coming out of it, and saying to myself, “Something’s wrong, I’m going out, I’m trying.” I would have had to adapt. I understood it too late. Especially since it is not easy, you have to understand it and then transcribe it during the race.

Starts: “This year, it does not want to smile as I want”

Are we afraid of breaking the relationship of trust, by leaving the wheel of a teammate, by sprinting on their own?

AD : Exactly. It has always been like that. Even very early on, with Mickaël Delage, when I was neo-pro: “Well, why didn’t you take my wheel? In the 200 meters I was first, you didn’t follow me and you were stuck in the mess…”. There is this trust that is created, that has to be preserved. But there, it locked me in my decision making. I had lost my instinct. Being so formatted, with my train all the time … It worked well, we won … And when it got a little harder, I couldn’t do it alone. I have to be able to adapt: ​​when my teammates are there, very strong, follow them. But when I feel like it’s going off the rails, follow my instincts and go where it takes.

You took on the role of team member during the World Championships this year, with a victorious Julian Alaphilippe. How did you experience it?

AD : It was a different approach. I really wanted to do these World Championships. It was a very beautiful course, you had to be placed. I felt that I had something to bring to the France team. I knew that if I was going to the Worlds, it was as a teammate. But I liked this idea …

Alaphilippe at the end of the effort: the summary of the second world coronation of the French

Did you get the hang of it, sacrificing yourself like this, when you are usually in the role of the leader?

AD : Yes, especially since in general, I wait for the sprint, trying to keep the maximum freshness to express myself at best in the last 200 meters. But the number of times I get frustrated because I cross the line… and I’m not tired! There are many. It’s hard. I do know, however, that I can do something other than sprint. I can pull stretches. There, at the Worlds, my place was legitimate to do this job, rather than as a leader. I took my foot. I put everything I had, it was nice. That’s why I like the classics, by the way.

Do you want to become even more versatile, to tend towards a profile “classicman-sprinter”, rather than “sprinter-classicman”?

AD : No. What I did on Sunday, in great shape, it is the sprinter that I am who manages to surpass himself, to go out as a puncher, as I have been able to do a few times… But my primary ability remains the sprint. This is where I have the most wins. I tried to diversify two or three years ago, and finally I was a little average on both counts.

Starts: “I never let go”

Milan – Turin Date, broadcast and channel, entries, route / profile: all the information on Milan-Turin 2021 10/05/2021 At 10:30 AM