Pastore excited by the arrival of Messi at PSG

A formidable technician, and darling of the Park, Javier Pastore is undoubtedly one of the very first figureheads of the current PSG, able to attract the biggest stars of the round ball. 10 years after his arrival in Paris, it is the turn of Léo Messi to make the colors of the capital shine on the European scene. A shock recruitment that did not fail to react the former number 27 Red and Blue, particularly excited at the microphone of RMC by the choice of the Pulga to rally his heart club, PSG.





“I was a little surprised by his signing at PSG because I sincerely thought he was going to stay at Barcelona, confides “El Flaco” in Rothen ignites this Tuesday. When the news broke that he couldn’t stay, I already knew that the only team that could take it was PSG. Not only for the money, but also for the city, the quality of life and a lot of things. It was the best option for him to join PSG. Now, we are a supporter not only of PSG, but also of Messi. It’s a club where I played and it makes me happy that the best player in the world plays there too. “The neo-player of Elche also returned to the exceptional contribution of his former teammate in the selection, who despite his age, continues to shine his talent. ” They are players who transmit something even while watching them. There aren’t many like that. He is an extraordinary player. He can do an action to win a match, We saw him in the last Champions League match, he accelerated, passed and scored like it was easy to play football. He can make the difference on his own. Even though he’s 35, we continue to see that he can make a difference.”