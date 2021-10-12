Pastore explains why he did not return to France, despite OL and Monaco

In an interview with “Rothen ignites” this Tuesday on RMC, Javier Pastore confirms having been approached by several French clubs during the summer transfer window. The Argentine playmaker finally signed in Elche, La Liga, after terminating his contract with AS Roma.

He has not yet played a full hour with his new club. But he found his smile again. A month and a half after signing for Elche, the current 14th in La Liga, Javier Pastore seems happy to start a new challenge. After terminating his contract with AS Roma, the Argentinian playmaker is committed until next June with the promoted Spanish. In the province of Alicante, the former PSG player has found his compatriot Dario Benedetto, on loan from OM.

While waiting to find optimal form, he played 58 minutes divided into three appearances, against Levante, Villarreal and Real Sociedad. For a draw and two losses. But the main thing for him is to reassure himself after several seasons plagued by injuries in the Italian capital, where he has never been able to fully express his talent. Just like the end of his adventure in Paris, where he most often squatted in the infirmary.





“We spoke with a lot of teams from France”

This did not prevent Ligue 1 clubs from taking an interest in him during the summer. “We spoke with a lot of teams in France, but I thought that the best solution was to come to Elche, explains Pastore in an interview with Rothen ignites on RMC. I’m going to have the chance to play a lot more minutes. That’s the most important thing for me now. ”

>> Rothen’s podcasts catch fire

Asked about an approach from OL in recent months, El Flaco did not deny. Without focusing on the Gones. “A lot of clubs spoke to my agent, I don’t know what they asked. They must have spoken only once or twice, explains the one whose name also circulated in Monaco. It was difficult for a club of take me, I have not played for two years. The clubs did not know where I am. It was complicated to negotiate in this situation “.