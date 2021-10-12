Pavard, Pogba’s apologies!

Guilty of nagging Benjamin Pavard during the Nations League final between France and Spain, Paul Pogba apologized to his teammate after the match.

The image was striking. Paul pogba in the penalty area, who is looking for a stimulus solution, does not find one, and turns to Benjamin Pavard to attack him. ” Come come ! “, Pogba yells at his teammate.

This scene, which took place at the start of the second half between France and Spain in the Nations League final, testifies to the determination of the Manchester United player, who had cracked a remobilizing speech at the break. But it was not to the taste of Didier Deschamps, who reframed Pogba (“Positive, Paul positive!”, Launched the coach). And it obviously did not rain Pavard.





Pavard still in trouble

At first incredulous, the side of Bayern Munich expressed his anger at the time of his replacement by Léo Dubois (79th). It’s unclear whether Pavard was annoyed by Pogba’s criticisms or just frustrated with his difficult game, especially in the attacking area. But to calm things down, Pogba went to see his teammate after the meeting, according to L’Equipe. Le Mancunien told him that he regretted this stroke of blood in public.

This sequence will not improve Pavard’s image with the Blues. The Bavarian, less comfortable than Theo Hernandez in the 3-4-1-2 set up by Deschamps, suffers from the comparison with the left side of AC Milan. His luck is always that the competition is weak at his post, where Léo Dubois has not really shown that he can be anything other than an understudy. It is perhaps from the Bundesliga, and Nordi Mukiele (Leipzig), that the danger for Pavard may come.